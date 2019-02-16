NEBEL LOUIS NEBEL It is with great sadness that the family of Louis "Lou" Nebel of Burke VA, announce his sudden passing on February 4, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Lou was born in New York City, on April, 20, 1933 son of the late Phillip Miller and Edith Nebel. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Beverly F. Nebel, son Preston Nebel, daughter Eva Burroughs (John), granddaughters Erika Griffin (John) and Denise Burroughs and Sister-in-law Marcia Nebel. Lou is also lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews and other dear family members and a host of longtime friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his son Mark Steven Nebel and his brother Leo Nebel. Lou was raised in Brooklyn and the family moved to Newark, NJ where he spent his formative years. He attended the Newark College of Engineering where he and Beverly married after his sophomore year. During his senior year Lou joined the Air Force ROTC pilot training program where he received a USAF commission after graduation. Lou spent the next 22 years in the Air Force where he was stationed throughout the US, Southeast Asia and Europe. During which time he held a myriad of positions from pilot, flight instructor to several command and staff positions. His further academic achievements include a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering degree from Texas A&M University. His last assignment was at the Pentagon, before retiring with honor and distinction in 1978 after achieving the rank of Lt. Col. After retiring from the Air Force, Lou and family remained in the area residing in Burke VA. Lou joined the private sector where he worked in the defense industry for several years; spent many years in the restaurant business as owner of the Palazzo restaurant in Annandale; Lou then joined the financial sector as a stock broker at a successful brokerage house and eventually left to form Nebel Financial Services in 1991 where he discovered his true passion. Lou spent the next 21 years as a President of NFS before retiring in 2012. Lou was a member of Rotary International; he loved golf, skiing, swimming, boating and especially spending time with family and friends. He was also a long time member of the Congregation Adat Reyim in Springfield, VA. A graveside service will held on Tuesday February 19 at 10 a.m. at the King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mark S. Nebel Scholarship Fund, C/O Congregation Adat Ryiem, 6500 Westbury Oaks Ct., Springfield VA, 22152; Or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) www.alzfdn.org/donateIn">www.alzfdn.org/donateIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mark S. Nebel Scholarship Fund, C/O Congregation Adat Ryiem, 6500 Westbury Oaks Ct., Springfield VA, 22152; Or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) www.alzfdn.org/donate
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2019