Louis Nebel
Lt. Col., USAF (Ret.)
Louis Nebel of Burke VA passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019 at the age of 85. Lou was born in New York City on April, 20, 1933 son of the late Phillip Miller and Edith Nebel. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Beverly F. Nebel; son Preston Nebel; daughter Eva Burroughs (John); granddaughters Erika Griffin (John) and Denise Burroughs; and sister-in-law Marcia Nebel. Lou is also lovingly remembered by a host of dear family members, longtime friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his son Mark Nebel and his brother Leo Nebel. He was raised in Brooklyn and spent his formidable years in Newark, NJ where he graduated from the Newark College of Engineering. Lou spent 22 years in the US Air Force retiring in 1978. After retirement, Lou settled in Burke VA, and later founded Nebel Financial Services in 1991, retiring in 2012. Lou touched many lives. A graveside service will held on Tuesday, February 19th at 10am at King David Memorial Gardens located at 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mark S. Nebel Scholarship Fund, C/O Congregation Adat Ryiem, 6500 Westbury Oaks Ct., Springfield, VA, 22152; or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) www.alzfdn.org/donate
