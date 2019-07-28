The Washington Post

LOUIS OLOM (1917 - 2019)
Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:30 PM
Temple Rodef Shalom
2100 Westmoreland St.
Falls Church, VA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
King David Memorial Gardens
Louis T. Olom (Age 102)  

On Thursday, July 25, 2019, of Falls Church, VA. Husband of the late Susan L. Olom; father of Noralyn O. Harlow (John T.), Deborah L. Sherman (Andrew), and the late Jonathan L. Olom; brother of the late Dell Borschow (Sidney); grandfather of Kristin Harlow, Amanda Bitzer, Benjamin Sherman, Sarah Sherman, and David Sherman; great-grandfather of five. A funeral service will be held at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland St, Falls Church, VA 22043, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. Interment directly following at King David Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jonathan L. Olom Trial Advocacy Scholarship at University of Denver Sturm College of Law or Olom International Baccalaureate Fund, Falls Church Education Foundation.

Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019
