LOUIS A. PANARALE

May 4, 1933 - March 10, 2019



Lou Panarale passed away peacefully on March 10 after a long illness. A native of Chicago, Lou attended Catholic schools and served two years in the Army during the Lou Panarale passed away peacefully on March 10 after a long illness. A native of Chicago, Lou attended Catholic schools and served two years in the Army during the Korean conflict . After discharge he attended Marquette University and graduated in 1960 with a degree in journalism.

Just out of school, he landed a job with United Press International (UPI), where he worked as a reporter at the Chicago Bureau for five years. Lou moved to Washington in the 1970s, where he continued his career in as a journalist at the Catholic News Service.

After a few other jobs, he returned to his original vocation, rejoining the Catholic News Service where he covered the Vatican and spent considerable time in Rome. In 2006 he joined a small group of artists and historians who had embarked on a project to document the city/s murals. Lou served as principle photographer for this team (now DC Murals: Spectacle and Story) and is credited with the best photos of the city's public art to date. Over the years he gathered a large group of friends and associates. Lou was a role model and source of encouragement to many.

Lou is survived by his loving brother and sister-in-law (Joseph and Pat); brother (Michael and Jeanie); two nieces (Cathie Panarale Davidson and Diane Panarale Fuchs); and six grandnieces.

A celebration of Lou's life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 4:30 p.m., St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3001 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20016.