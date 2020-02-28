

Louis W. Perrygo

May 8,1937 - February 23,2020



Louis W. Perrygo, of Upper Marlboro MD, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Lou will be remembered for his love for gardening, carpentry, music and dancing and homemade poetry.

He retired in 1996 after serving the federal government for 32 years. The last 10 years as Chief of Procurement at the Census Bureau.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Nancy J. Perrygo, his two remaining children, Richard K. Perrygo and Kelley J. Perrygo, and three grandchildren, Martine R. Perrygo, Daniel H. Kreger and Charles K. Kreger.

Services will be private.