LOUIS R. DECKER (Age 93)
Passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. He is the beloved husband of Mercia C. Decker for 66 years; loving father of Karl Decker and Susan Prince, grandfather of Sara Prince and Dylan Prince, and dear brother predeceased by his siblings Virginia Smith
and Dorothea Hammer. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. A service will be offered at the funeral home on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. Donations in his honor may be made to a . Please sign the family online guestbook at