Louis M. Sandler
Louis M. Sandler, age 71, of Needham, MA., died peacefully on November 18, 2020, at the Tippett Hospice Home in Needham. Lou was born in Baltimore on September 30, 1949 and was a graduate of Baltimore City College High School and Stevens Institute of Technology. He is survived by his wife, Toby (Barthoff) Sandler of Needham, and his son, Harry of Steamboat Springs, CO. Also survived by his father, Donald Sandler and his wife Lynne of Alexandria, VA.; his sisters, Miriam (Jeffrey) Berkowitz of Vienna, VA.; and Minda (T. Eric) Lehto of Bend, OR. He was predeceased by his mother, Harriet (Broady) Sandler. Further details at: www.levinechapels.com