1/
LOUIS SANDLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOUIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Louis M. Sandler  
Louis M. Sandler, age 71, of Needham, MA., died peacefully on November 18, 2020, at the Tippett Hospice Home in Needham. Lou was born in Baltimore on September 30, 1949 and was a graduate of Baltimore City College High School and Stevens Institute of Technology. He is survived by his wife, Toby (Barthoff) Sandler of Needham, and his son, Harry of Steamboat Springs, CO. Also survived by his father, Donald Sandler and his wife Lynne of Alexandria, VA.; his sisters, Miriam (Jeffrey) Berkowitz of Vienna, VA.; and Minda (T. Eric) Lehto of Bend, OR. He was predeceased by his mother, Harriet (Broady) Sandler. Further details at: www.levinechapels.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved