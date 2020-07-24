



LOUISA PERRY JORSS

Louisa Perry (Durant) Jorss, a native Washingtonian, passed away peacefully at her home on July 21, 2020. Perry, as she was known by family and friends, was born on December 1, 1932 to Louisa P. (Yates) Durant and Oliver Durant II. She attended the Potomac and the National Cathedral Schools in Washington, DC and Stevens College in Columbia, MO. It was at the National Cathedral School where she met the love of her life, Karl F. Jorss Jr., at neighboring St. Albans Episcopal School. They were married for 65 years before he preceded her in death in 2018. People were Perry's passion and delight, especially her family, to whom she was devoted. She could not say enough times in enough ways that she cherished you or that you were her dear ones. Perry had a big heart and belonged to various charitable organizations in the area. She was a member of St. Albans Episcopal Church where she wed her Karl in 1953. Perry possessed an abundance of grace and charm and was often the person at the center of her family and friends, all of whom she loved to host and entertain at get-togethers both big and small. Those that were fortunate to know her were immediately drawn to her warmth and kindness. She spoke of everyone she met with the highest regard and could easily draw from others their good news and happiness. Perry's lifelong example of how to love and treat others is her lasting legacy. She is survived by three sons, Karl III, Perry Scott, and Christopher; daughters-in-law Pamela, Meredith, and Ann; plus five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply. A private interment for immediate family will be held at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington, DC. on July 28. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Cathedral School or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store