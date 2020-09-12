LOUISE BECKE



Louise W. Becke January 4, 1927 - August 15, 2020

Louise passed away peacefully in her home in Frederick, MD.She was the loving, and devoted mother to Warren Shamlian (Michele), Brandon Shamlian (Cindi),Victoria Marcus (Alan). Adoring grandmother to Cindy Shamlian (Darren), PJ Shamlian (Christine), Tanner Herpst (Divya), Tai Meltzer (Max), Hunter Shamlian (Adrianna) and Peri Polis (Mateus). Blessed great-grandmother to Alissa, Emma, Jacob, Ella, Julian, Camille, Mia and Mira. Godmother to Annette Gregory and Diane Schumn and Aunt to Cheryl and Herb Becke.Louise was born in Washington, DC and lived in the Washington metro area all her life. Her happy place was Ocean City, Maryland where she spent all of her summers joined by family and many friends year after year. Some knew her as the Mayor of 143rd Street! Her larger than life outgoing personality will live on in each of us forever. She loved all of us unconditionally and was someone that we could go to with any problem, large or small. Her advice was always non judgemental and without prejudice.She had an unending passion for all animals especially her beloved pugs, Chumley, Chumleytoo, Chinagirl and Lola. She was never without a pet of her own. Donations may be made to ASPCA.A Celebration of Life will be held next summer 2021 in Ocean City, MD.



