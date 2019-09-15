The Washington Post

Louise Bussing

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Mills
114 Saint Mary's Place
Laurel, MD
Louise A. Bussing  

Louise Angele Drogoul Bussing, "Lisa", 82, of Laurel, Maryland passed on September 12, 2019. Lisa was born on December 2,1936, in Nice, France. Lisa taught piano lessons for her entire life, internationally and locally. Lisa was preceded in death by her loving husband Jerry in 2008, and her twin sister Henriette at 10 months old. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Ken Honeker of Hawaii; and her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Stacy Bussing of Maryland. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Colin Honeker, Christian Honeker, Clarissa Honeker, Jessica Sabol, David Bussing, and Joseph Bussing. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., September 21 at St. Mary of the Mills, 114 Saint Mary's Place, Laurel, Maryland, 20707, followed by a reception.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
