Louise Carey of Washington, DC peacefully transitioned from earth to eternity on Friday, October 23, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was born February 3, 1930 in Winston Salem, NC to the late Jimmie and Carrie Banks. Louise was a member of Reid Temple AME Church. She served on the Steward Board and numerous church committees. Her daughter Belinda Rollins preceded her in death. Louise leaves to cherish her memory and legacy, her son Earnest Carey (Terry); daughter, Shirley Carey Wright (Perry); four grandchildren Damon Carey, Teresa Bridges (Eugene), LaShawn Hodge (Gregory) and Perry O'Neal Wright, three great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Viewing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd. NE, Washington, DC 20019.