LOUISE "C" CAREY
1930 - 2020
Louise Carey "Ms C"  
Louise Carey of Washington, DC peacefully transitioned from earth to eternity on Friday, October 23, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was born February 3, 1930 in Winston Salem, NC to the late Jimmie and Carrie Banks. Louise was a member of Reid Temple AME Church. She served on the Steward Board and numerous church committees. Her daughter Belinda Rollins preceded her in death. Louise leaves to cherish her memory and legacy, her son Earnest Carey (Terry); daughter, Shirley Carey Wright (Perry); four grandchildren Damon Carey, Teresa Bridges (Eugene), LaShawn Hodge (Gregory) and Perry O'Neal Wright, three great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Viewing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd. NE, Washington, DC 20019. Please sign the family online guestbook: www.StewartFuneralHome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
