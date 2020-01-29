The Washington Post

LOUISE DRAZIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUISE DRAZIN.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Notice
Send Flowers

 

LOUISE CLAIRE MEYERSON DRAZIN  

Of Chevy Chase, Maryland, cherished wife of the late Harry Drazin; beloved sister to Ted and Phyllis Meyerson and Earl and Linda Meyerson; and mother of Cheryl and Lew Geiger, Barbara Drazin and David Heller, Karen Drazin and Hector Torres, Lester Drazin and Kim O'Brien and her precious daughter, Marla Faye; her loving grandchildren, Rachel and Craig Ginsburg, Adam and Deb Geiger, Elissa Heller, Tori Heller, Sam Drazin and Kelsey Gregorc, Matt Drazin and her great-grandchildren, Lucy, Ellie and Zoey. She passed peacefully at home on January 27, 2020. The family will honor her memory with a Service at Beth Sholom Congregation, Potomac, MD. Interment private. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon