LOUISE CLAIRE MEYERSON DRAZIN
Of Chevy Chase, Maryland, cherished wife of the late Harry Drazin; beloved sister to Ted and Phyllis Meyerson and Earl and Linda Meyerson; and mother of Cheryl and Lew Geiger, Barbara Drazin and David Heller, Karen Drazin and Hector Torres, Lester Drazin and Kim O'Brien and her precious daughter, Marla Faye; her loving grandchildren, Rachel and Craig Ginsburg, Adam and Deb Geiger, Elissa Heller, Tori Heller, Sam Drazin and Kelsey Gregorc, Matt Drazin and her great-grandchildren, Lucy, Ellie and Zoey. She passed peacefully at home on January 27, 2020. The family will honor her memory with a Service at Beth Sholom Congregation, Potomac, MD. Interment private. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.