

Louise Prince Friend (Age 90)



Of Silver Spring, MD, died peacefully at home on September 22, 2019.

Louise grew up in Carmel and Palo Alto, CA, and graduated from Mills College in Oakland, CA. She later studied Russian at the Institut Nationale des Langues et Civilizations Orientales in Paris.

She served as a CIA officer for many decades, and on her retirement volunteered for the Montgomery Literacy Council, helping immigrants learn English.

Louise is survived by J.W. (Bill) Friend, her much loved husband of 62 years, her adoring children, Michael, Susanne, Alexander and Julia, two wonderful daughters in law, Mary and Melinda, and her loving grandchildren, Rila and Raef, Emma and Eamon, Marina and Leo. A private family memorial is planned.