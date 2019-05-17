The Washington Post

Louise V. Harris (Age 97)  

Louise Virginia Harris, of Washington, DC, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Carroll Manor Nursing Home. She leaves to cherish fond memories her nephew, Lawrence Harris (Anita) of Kensington, MD; niece, Sylvia Hemby of Upper Marlboro, MD; three great-nephews, Kenneth Barnes (Lasharn) of Upper Marlboro, MD, David Harris of Bowie, MD, and Donald Harris of Venice, FL; and a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be 12 noon on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, 4001 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746.

