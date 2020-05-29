Louise Virginia Womack Hartridge (Age 93)
Entered eternal rest on Monday, May 11, 2020 at MedStar Georgetown Hospital. Louise was born in Halifax, VA October 9, 1926 to Aline Chandler Womack and Johnny Womack. She leaves behind her children, James E. Womack (Peggie), Anne D. Barbee, Arethia Toni Lewis, James C. Hartridge (Jacqueline), D. Delphine Clarke (Webster), Jennifer Stewart (Michael); eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Raleigh Womack, Dorine Irby, Willie Womack, Emma Barksdale, Betty Cole, Sherman Womack, Lawrence Womack; and a host of relatives and friends.The family will have a private burial on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road Brentwood, MD; a memorial service will be planned later due to current COVID 19 gathering restrictions. In lieu of flowers, The Louise V. Hartridge Scholarship Fund has been established to honor her legacy. For information and condolences, email tlewis@FAMEmusic.org.
Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2020.