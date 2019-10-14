The Washington Post

LOUISE JOHNSON

LOUISE ELIZABETH JOHNSON  

Entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Bennett and Blanche Gilliard; and beloved sons, Roscoe Wright, Jr. and Eddie Wright. She is survived by her children, Helen Butler, Phillis Johnson-Ball (David), Sandra Mikell Johnson (Ralph), Olivia Johnson (Gregory), Paula Johnson (Reginald) and Brian Johnson and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 10 a.m. followed by services at 11 a.m. at Capital Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church, 914 Massachusetts Ave., NE. Interment Maryland National Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by McGUIRE.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 14, 2019
