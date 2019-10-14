LOUISE ELIZABETH JOHNSON
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Bennett and Blanche Gilliard; and beloved sons, Roscoe Wright, Jr. and Eddie Wright. She is survived by her children, Helen Butler, Phillis Johnson-Ball (David), Sandra Mikell Johnson (Ralph), Olivia Johnson (Gregory), Paula Johnson (Reginald) and Brian Johnson and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 10 a.m. followed by services at 11 a.m. at Capital Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church, 914 Massachusetts Ave., NE. Interment Maryland National Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by McGUIRE.