

Louise Angelica Jones (Age 97)



Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019. Born in Washington, DC in 1922, Louise was one of two children of Angelo and Mary Mazzocchi. While living in Washington DC she met Robert Jones and were married in 1943.

Louise led a long and fulfilling life, raised a family, and traveled the world. Louise was a member of the Catholic church. She had many friends and was a very warm and caring individual. Her interests included dining out, traveling, watching old movies but most of all spending time with her family.

Louise was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Surviving her are her son, Thomas Jones of Johns Creek, GA; daughter, Mary Allen of Novato, CA; son, Robert Jones (Nancy) of Ashburn, VA; and son, William Jones of Oakton, VA. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Matthew Jones (Carl), Curtis Jones (Tanya), Meghan Jones, Brian Allen (Nicolina), and Kelly Allen; as well as eight great-grandchildren, Brianna, Dillon, Porter, Bennett, Abagail, Weston, Amalie, and Elle.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jones, parents Angelo and Mary Mazzocchi, brother, John Mazzocchi (Florence), mother-in-law, Verna Jones, sister-in-law, Lois Fisher, son-in-law, Marty Allen, and daughter-in-law ,Lucy Stroud.

In keeping with the wishes of Louise, funeral services will be private and limited to family members only. On-line condolences can be made on