LOUISE KLOIBER (1950 - 2020)
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
St. Ignatius Church
2315 Brinkley Rd
Fort Washington, MD
Louise Brooke Kloiber (Age 69)  

Of the Villages, FL. passed away on February 10, 2020. Born in Washington, DC April 25, 1950. She spent many years living in Temple Hills and Clinton, MD. and retired to The Villages FL, where she spent the last three years. Louise graduated from Crossland High School and received a degree from the University of Maryland. She later worked at Rosecroft Raceway, Pimlico Raceway and partnered with her son, Eddie Kloiber, at Empire Graphics LLC. Louise was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Funeral Service will be held March 13th, 2020 at St. Ignatius Church, 2315 Brinkley Rd. Fort Washington, MD. 20744, Doors open at 5 p.m., Mass will start at 6 p.m.
 
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 6, 2020
