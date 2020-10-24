LOUISE KNAUSS

KNAUSS Louise Pomerleau Knauss (Age 89) Louise Pomerleau Knauss, 89, of Battersea Lane, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at INOVA Alexandria Hospital following a stroke incurred on March 22, 2020. Louise was born in Westbrook, Maine, a suburb of Portland, ME, on June 11, 1930. Louise enjoyed a career at the Arlington County Courthouse from 1979 to 1999. After graduating in 1949 from Kennebunk High School in Kennebunk, ME, she moved to Washington, D.C. Louise married William Hubert Eddy (deceased 1993) on May 5, 1951 and shared his Army career until he retired in 1967, settling in Falls Church, VA. Louise loved growing tomatoes, tending her herb garden and baking for neighborhood children and friends. She regularly exercised at The Body Shop fitness center on Ft. Belvoir, VA, and earned membership in the 500-Mile Club when she was 84! She treasured the dear friends she made during her Body Shop days. Louise is survived by her husband Daniel Knauss of Alexandria, her son William B. Eddy and his wife, Lati, of Ft. Meade, MD; her stepson Frederick Knauss and his wife Betty, daughter Amanda and son Mitchell of North Catasauqua, PA; her beloved grandsons Nicholas W. Eddy of Burlington, VT, and Neil B. Eddy of Sandwich, MA, and great-grandson, Jared Cerro-Eddy, also of Burlington, VT; her sole remaining sibling, Theresa DeIuliis of Arlington, VA; nieces Patricia Walker and husband Richard, Lucille DeIuliis and husband Hal Arneson, Annette DeIuliis and husband Martin Rhodes, niece Donna Browning and many nieces and nephews. Louise would smile if everyone would remember her the next time they open a fresh box of chocolates, have shrimp cocktail, pick out that just-perfect card for that special someone or gather together for a fun celebration with family and friends. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on October 27, 2020 at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Everly Funeral Home, 6161 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA.Arrangements are entrusted to the Everly Funeral Home, 6161 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA.



