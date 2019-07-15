The Washington Post

LOUISE LEVINE

Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Mt. Sinai Cemetery
Philadelphia, PA
LOUISE ROSENFELD LEVINE  

On Sunday, July 14, 2019, LOUISE ROSENFELD LEVINE of Brookeville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Stanley I. Levine. Devoted mother of Elizabeth, Andrew (Reb Lisa) and the late Howard Levine. Loving grandmother of Sarah (Jeremy) Carter and Emily and Louis Levine. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah New York - Sharon Chapter, 40 Wall St., 8th Floor, New York, NY 10005. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on July 15, 2019
