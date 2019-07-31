The Washington Post

LOUISE MAYR (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUISE MAYR.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Louise Erb Mayr  

Born December 1, 1929 in Buffalo, NY, died peacefully on July 28, 2019 at home at Ashby Ponds, Ashburn, VA, in the presence of family. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Otto Mayr; children, Otto Mayr and Claudia Dzaack of Berlin, Germany, Sophie Mayr Ras and Philippe Ras of Solomons, MD, Rudi Mayr and Jennifer Aliano Mayr of Lawrenceville, NJ; and grandchildren Louise Ras (27), Charlotte Ras (25), Henry Mayr (22), Vivian Mayr (20). No funeral will be held; we will celebrate Louise's life at a date to be announced. In place of flowers, contributions in Louise's name may be sent to the association https://bipinc.org/ (bee informed).
Published in The Washington Post on July 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.