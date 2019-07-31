Louise Erb Mayr
Born December 1, 1929 in Buffalo, NY, died peacefully on July 28, 2019 at home at Ashby Ponds, Ashburn, VA, in the presence of family. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Otto Mayr; children, Otto Mayr and Claudia Dzaack of Berlin, Germany, Sophie Mayr Ras and Philippe Ras of Solomons, MD, Rudi Mayr and Jennifer Aliano Mayr of Lawrenceville, NJ; and grandchildren Louise Ras (27), Charlotte Ras (25), Henry Mayr (22), Vivian Mayr (20). No funeral will be held; we will celebrate Louise's life at a date to be announced. In place of flowers, contributions in Louise's name may be sent to the association https://bipinc.org/
(bee informed).