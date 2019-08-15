The Washington Post

LOUISE NOVAK (1933 - 2019)
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Louise Ilene Novak  

Louise Ilene Novak, born March 12, 1933 in Cherry Tree, PA, passed in the comfort of her home on August 9, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ralph W. Novak of Alexandria, VA; sister, Lois Gerade of Alexandria, VA; brother, Thomas Meckley of Ft. Washington, MD; daughter, Susan Bracken of Alexandria, VA; and son-in-law, David Bracken of Alexandria, VA; son, Gary Novak and his fiancé Marina Bogdan of West Palm Beach ,FL; and grandchildren, Samantha Daley, Sabrina Bracken, Angelina Novak, Troy Novak and soon to be great-grand daughter.
A visitation will be held for Louise at Demaine Funeral Home in Springfield VA, 5038 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA 22151, on August 17, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 15, 2019
