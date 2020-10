On October 15, 2020, in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Survived by her daughters Cate, Liz, and Margaret, and her brother Robert. Born in New York, she lived in Gaithersburg, Maryland, from 1971 to 2019. She worked at the National Geographic Society from 1972 until her retirement in 1994. No public service is planned. Donations in her memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society or Hospice Care of the Berkshires (Massachusetts).