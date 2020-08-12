1/
LOUISE PERRY
Louise Whitby Perry  
Louise Whitby Perry born December 31, 1924 in Moapa Valley, NV died in her home in Vienna, VA on August 6, 2020 from brain cancer. She served in the US Marine Corps, graduated from Utah State University, and in 1951 married Stanley D. Perry. They had four children; Robert S. Perry, Michael A. Perry, Carol A. Perry and Susan Bascom (nee Perry). Louise Perry lived in Vienna, VA since 1957, and she taught the fourth grade in Fairfax County and later worked as a book cataloger for the Fairfax County Schools' libraries. She and Stanley divorced, and he predeceased her. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission after retiring from Fairfax County Schools. She is survived by her brother, Boyd Allan Whitby, her sister-in-law, Loueve Whitby; her four children; twelve grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. She will be buried at the Andrews Chapel Cemetery in a graveside service at 11 a.m., on August 21, 2020.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 12, 2020.
