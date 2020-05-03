Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOUISE SHIMIZU. View Sign Service Information Memorial service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Notice



Louise Picon Shimizu (Age 72)

Passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, surrounded by family at home. Survived by her loving husband, Masaharu, three sons, Edowa, Thomas and Ken, sister, Ellen Tucker, brother, William Picon and four grandchildren. Born July 5, 1947, in Arlington, VA, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Lucy Long Picon. Many years of her childhood were spent abroad, as her parents were stationed in England and Japan. Earning a B.A. in Japanese and Chinese from Georgetown University, she worked as lecturer of English in Japan and met her husband at IIST. The two spent 28 years between Tokyo and Washington DC before settling in North Bethesda, MD. Gifted in languages and passionate about community and childbirth, her career ranged from birth educator, translator and author of several titles in childbirth, co-author of the Japan Health Handbook, to World Bank Family Network coordinator. Her passion to help children lead her to work at the Aschiana Foundation - an organization that helps educate vulnerable children in Afghanistan. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date and suggests memorials take the form of contributions to www.aschiana-foundation.org

Published in The Washington Post on May 3, 2020

