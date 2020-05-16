The Washington Post

LOUISE STECK

Louisa Steck  

Born March 19,1931 in Tampa, Florida, died May 9, 2020 at home in Bethesda, MD of natural causes. She was a graduate of Holton Arms School and Holton's Junior College. Louisa was formerly a model at Julius Garfinckel. She enjoyed spending time in her garden and with her dogs, and is survived by her daughter Wendy Steck Merriman. Her spirited personality will be missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to A Forever Home Rescue Foundation [AFH], P.O. Box 222801, Chantilly, VA 20153 or The Holton Arms School.
Published in The Washington Post on May 16, 2020
