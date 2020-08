In loving memory of Louise Beasley Steward, born November 2, 1940, who passed away November 9, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee after a fierce battle with cancer. Mother of Mildred (Mimi) Steward and husband Bert Ubamadu, grandmother of Justin Oziri and Haile Chioma. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is forever in our hearts. A private family memorial service will be held on August 8, 2020, 10 a.m. in Fairfax, VA.