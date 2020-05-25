

LOUISE MASTERSON VALENTI



Louise Masterson Valenti, passed away on May 18, 2020 at age 93 of Alzheimer's disease. Born and raised in Brookland in NE Washington, DC, Louise attended St. Anthony's Catholic School, and graduated with a B.S. in Chemistry from the College of Notre Dame, Baltimore in 1947. She worked at National Institutes of Health before marrying the love of her life, Gino S. Valenti, in 1955. They relocated to Bethesda, Maryland where they raised their daughter, Christy Kelly. Lou sewed gorgeous clothes for herself and Christy, worked tirelessly for St. Jane de Chantal parish fundraisers, enjoyed gourmet cooking and the Kennedy Center concert series. She and Gino shared a love of Bethany Beach and eating the marvelous seafood of the Eastern Shore.

Louise was predeceased by her husband, Gino Valenti, her parents, Louise and Daniel Masterson, Sr., brothers, Daniel S. Masterson, Jr., and Rev. Thomas Donald Masterson, S.J. She is survived by daughter, Christy Kelly (Jim), granddaughters, Taylor Leighton (Adam) and Jackie Hahn. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. The family wishes to thank all the caregivers at Brooke Grove, Olney, Maryland for the excellent care of Louise through the difficult journey of Alzheimer's, and especially Ophelia Asanga, who made Louise's final years full of laughter, fun and love.