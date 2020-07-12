Louise Weaver

Louise Marsh Weaver, retired editor and proofreader, died of natural causes in Falls Church, VA on June 29, 2020, at the age of 98. Born Louise Virginia Marsh in 1921 in Washington, DC, she grew up in Northeast Washington where she attended McKinley Tech High School. She moved with her parents, Clayton and Edna Marsh to Evanston, IL, and graduated from Northwestern University. She later relocated to Northern Virginia where she became an editor at the Pentagon and met her beloved husband of 40 years, Charles "Buck" Weaver, who died in 1994. She applied her love of language, communication, and editing skills as a proofreader for U.S. News and World Report until her retirement.A world traveler, Louise enjoyed over 50 cruises with her husband Buck and many dear friends and family. Her editorial critiques of the use of grammar in newscasts and written media were equally and frequently applied to her children and other family members. Her creativity and talents were evident in her garden and home decorating projects at her lovely home in Falls Church, as well as her dancing and organ-playing. An animal lover and avid bird watcher, she adopted rescue pets and supported the Humane Society. She gave back to her community as a volunteer for the Virginia Hospital Center and through support for other charitable organizations.Survivors include her daughters, Denise G. Schossler of Falls Church and Leslie W. Louden of Arlington; her son, Luke G. (Barbara) Galant of Union Bridge, MD; five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences and fond memories may be offered at: