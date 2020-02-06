Lovey Marie Guillory
Passed on January 28, 2020 at home with her loving family. She is survived by her devoted husband Joseph R. Cooney. She is also survived by three sisters, four brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church 206 New York Ave. NW, Washington, DC on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. An Interment Service at Saint Ann Catholic Church and Cemetery in Mallet, Louisiana on Friday, February 14, 2020 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donation should be made to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church Peace Meal ministries, or electronically made at PayPal Holy Redeemer website http://holyredeemerchurchdc.org/hrc/
. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.