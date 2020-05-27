LOU KAIRYS
LOU KAIRYS, age 87, of Potomac, MD, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Lou was the beloved husband of Arlene Kairys, and devoted father of Craig Kairys, Dean (Julie), Gary (Esther), Brian (Joell) and the late Chad Raab. He was the loving grandfather of 12. Beloved brother of the late Marvin (Linda) Kairys and Sheila Brilliant. Lou was born in Philadelphia, PA, and following service in the US Coast Guard, settled in Washington, DC. Lou was a respected businessman who enjoyed a fulfilling career in the automotive industry. Graveside services for immediate family were held privately. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.