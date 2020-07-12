LOWELL OWENS



Lowell Davis Owens

Of Greenbelt, MD died peacefully in his home on Monday, June 29, 2020. Lowell was born in Carroll, NE, on April 19, 1931 to Ora and Owen Owens. Two sisters married two brothers and lived on farms a mile apart. One had four boys and one girl (Lowell's family) and the other four girls and one boy. The double cousins walked to the one-room schoolhouse a mile away and later rode a horse or drove to high school in town. Lowell attended Wayne State College, the University of Nebraska, Michigan State University, and the University of Illinois where he received a Ph.D. of Agronomy. It was at the University of Illinois that he met Marjorie Jean Byron at a Unitarian church discussion group. They moved to Greenbelt in 1959 when he began his career as a research scientist at the USDA in Beltsville living 12 years at 23 Ridge Road then 50 years on Northway Road. Lowell retired from the USDA Plant Molecular Biology Unit-ARS after 36 years of service. A long-time member of the Paint Branch Unitarian Universalist Church, he served on the board, led the book discussion group and sang in the choir for decades. He was active in social justice, ACLU, CRIC, and a fan of the Redskins and Cornhuskers. He had a lifelong love of landscape gardening and in recent years, especially with native plants. He was a kind, gentle man who was slow to anger and was always willing to help someone in need. He was preceded in death by brothers Orvid and Hayden and sister Mary Faith. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Marjorie; daughters Bronwyn, Lucia, and Caitlin; grandchildren Maureen, Robert and Vanessa; great grandchildren Elizabeth, Ryan and Nicholas; brother Stanley Owens; double cousins Marilyn Simmons, Ruth Ludwig, and Milton Owens; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life will be announced at a future time.



