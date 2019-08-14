The Washington Post

LOZETTA RAMSEY (1935 - 2019)
Lozetta Ramsey  

Peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 Lozetta Ramsey, went home to be with the Lord. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 63 years, Shirley Ramsey, Jr. She is survived by her five loving children, Sheila Jackson, Wayne (Juanita) Ramsey, Shirley Perkins, Michael (Wanda) Ramsey and Tawanda (Patrick) Rooney; siblings, Arlene Walker, Rosie Ramsey, Richard Dunbar, and Vancie Hackett and a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Visitation on Friday, August 16, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m. at Union Temple Baptist Church, 1225 W Street SE, Washington, DC. Interment Washington National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2019
