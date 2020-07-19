

LUCAS BELDEN

On May 20, 2020, Lucas Robert Belden, aged 24, passed away.On the day he was born, December 25, 1995, Lucas rolled over twice in the infant warmer, at which the nurse who witnessed his feat proclaimed him a gymnast. And so he was. And a champion at that. Lucas began gymnastics training at four, started competing at six and continued competing until he was 20. An incredible athlete, his every move looked effortless. After graduating from Reservoir High School in 2013, Lucas, a big kid at heart, enjoyed coaching gymnastics to the pre-team boys and teaching gymnastics classes to pre-school children, all of whom both admired and adored him. He would later find a career as an electrician and loved both the hands-on experience and being in the company of his co-workers and his bosses and mentors, George Pelikan and Ben Komons. He loved skateboarding, fishing, and was a terrific cook who loved to barbeque. Lucas was always an advocate for those who were being bullied, and was a "big' little brother to his older sister, Mariah. Lucas's gymnastics teammates, their families, and his many friends also grieve his passing. The outpouring of love and support his family received upon news of his passing affirmed that he was loved by many and has left an emptiness in all our hearts.Lucas is survived by his mother, Diane Dubbs Salvatore; sister, Mariah Belden; grandmother, Carol Belden; aunts, uncles and cousins aplenty. He was preceded in death by grandparents, George Belden, William and Clara Dubbs; father, George Belden; and uncle, William Belden. A private service was held May 29, 2020. A celebration of Lucas's life will be held at a later date.



