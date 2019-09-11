LUCIA McANALLEN (Age 89)
On Monday, September 9, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Thomas McAnallen and Paul Grayson; mother of Victoria McAnallen, Linda Call (Donald) and the late Joseph McAnallen; grandmother "Ita" of Wesley Call (Caitlin) and Amanda Call (Liam), and "La Tia" to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Friday, September 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, September 14, at 11 a.m. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery County , P.O. Box 9343, Silver Spring, MD 20916-9343.