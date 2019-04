Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUCIANO MASSARIN.



LUCIANO MASSARIN

June 8, 1941 - April 12, 2018



One year has passed and we think of you daily

and carry you in our hearts.

We miss you and love you.

Roberto (your twin brother)

Lian (your daughter)

and all the others in your loving family.