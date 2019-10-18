

Lucien Peter Garo



Of Bethesda MD passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019. Husband of Christine Benedict Garo and late wife, Cecelia Savarino Garo. Father of Cecelia Bruno, Lucien Garo, Jr, Adrienne Garo, Elizabeth Garo, and Monique Duke. Step father of Robert Orr and Phoebe Orr-Richardson. Grandfather of 14 grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 6201 Dunrobbin Dr, Bethesda, MD 20816 on October 21, 2019 at 2 p.m., reception to follow. Private interment.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Epiphany for the Street Church fund, 1317 G Street NW, Washington DC 20005; The Greater Delaware Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nationalmssociety.org ; The National Down Syndrome Congress, NDSCcenter.org ; Breast Care for Washington, DC, breastcaredc.org

View a full obituary and sign the family's guestbook at