LUCILE SANDRI (1920 - 2019)
LUCILE E. SANDRI  

Age 99, of Woodbury, MN, passed peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019. A long-time resident of McLean, VA, she was born on January 16, 1920 in Los Angeles, CA, studied music, was a vocalist and instructor. Survived by her children Marlene, Rick and Kevin; her seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and her loving husband Henry (Rick). Viewing will be at 5 to 8 p.m., Friday May 31 at Murphy's Funeral Home, Falls Church, VA and Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday June 1, 2019 at Saint John the Beloved Roman Catholic Church in McLean, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2019
