Or Copy this URL to Share



LUCILLE BROWN

On August 1, 2020, God extended his arm and lifted Florence "Lucile" Brown to his waiting home. She is survived by her son, Charles (Jazenia) and, daughter Patricia Brown. On August 12, 2020, at 1 p.m., she will be laid to rest at On Quantico Cemetery alongside her late husband John A. Brown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store