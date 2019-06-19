

LUCILLE MARIE BUCKLES (Age 96)

April 13, 1923 - June 17, 2019



On June 17, 2019, Lucille Buckles passed peacefully in Hospice with her loving family by her side at her home in Vienna Virginia. Born April 13, 1923, Lucille's boundless love of her children and sacrifices made to support their success and happiness will be forever cherished in the hearts of her surviving seven children, Barbara Thomas, Helene Cassell, Janet Lamonica, Pamela Storch, Patricia Buckles Lavington, Sally Buckles and John Buckles; her 11 grandchildren; and her 15 great grandchildren. An eighth child, Kathleen Buckles, preceded Lucille in death as a result of a grave illness contracted while serving in the United States Air Force as a flight nurse during the Gulf War of 1990.

An indomitable inspiration to all with whom she came in contact, Lucille will be remembered as a remarkable mother and role model as well as an extraordinary business woman, who succeeded first in marketing and moved rapidly into a position of Chief Financial Officer at the Vienna Globe Newspaper, followed by appointment as the news weekly's Publisher. Her joyful good humor, contagious warmth, and genuine appreciation of all of her colleagues and friends led to the successful launch of her own successful marketing venture, The Grape Vine.

Friends and family will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial followed by a Reception dedicated to Lucille's memory at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Road, Vienna, VA 22182 on Thursday June 20 at 10 a.m.