Lucille Harrigan
Lucille Frasca Harrigan  
On June 1, 2020, Lucille Frasca Harrigan, age 89, died at home in Boyds, MD, surrounded by her family and friends. Having lived a long and rewarding life she faced death the same way she faced life: with courage and determination.  The only child of Italian immigrants, she graduated from Barnard College with straight A's and moved to Washington, DC, where she met the man of her dreams, Robert Evans Harrigan. Both formed a bond around children, the outdoors, and a love for adventure. Along with many other accomplishments, Lucille had a doctorate in political science, was an accomplished horsewoman, a national champion in whitewater boating with her husband, and a stellar mother to her two children, introducing them to her many passions. She is survived by her son Reed Vincent Harrigan, his wife Jennifer Grigson Harrigan, and their two children Aliza Anne Harrigan and Tessa Rose Harrigan, as well as her adoring daughter Eautha Emily Harrigan. In addition, Lucille had a great love of animals and is also survived by her cat, Saraphina, and Emma, her beloved horse. The service will be private. In lieu of flowers a random act of kindness to man or beast would be appreciated.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 17, 2020.
