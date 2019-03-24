Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUCILLE HUDDLESTON. View Sign

HUDDLESTON Lucille Thorn Huddleston Passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. Lucille Huddleston was a long time Fairfax County resident and community activist. She was a founding member of the Culmore Friends of the Library, which lead to the Woodrow Wilson Library. She was President of the Bailey's Elementary School PTA, The League of Women Voters, and the Courtland Park Residents Group. She worked both in the Bailey's Elementary School office and as a Secretary to Chairman Ann Wilkins of the Fairfax County Supervisors. Lucille was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, April 12, 1923 to Francis "Dewey" Thorn and Beulah James. She was the youngest of three children, Irene Thorn (deceased) and Genieve "Honey" Thorn (also deceased). Lucille graduated from Parkersburg High School and Mountain State Business College in Parkersburg, WV, at which she also taught. She met Harold Huddleston on a blind date set up by a friendin Washington, DC, it was love at first sight. However, WWII intervened and Harold was stationed in Hawaii with the National Weather Bureau, forecasting the weather for the Pacific operations. Lucille worked for Standard Oil in San Francisco, which was as close as a civilian could get to Hawaii. In Nov. 1945 they married in Parkersburg, WV and moved to Lansing, MI where Harold was working on his Masters in Statistics at Michigan State University, where they had their first son, Daniel. After graduation Harold got a job with the USDA and they moved to Culmore area of Fairfax County, where David was born. They briefly lived in Arlington, and then they bought their first house on Tyler Street in Culmore/Bailey's Cross Roads area, where she became active, working for sidewalks, libraries, Little League Baseball, PTA's etc.. In 1984 they moved to Somerset South and Doulton Court, where she has lived since. She has always been active in the Church. She started out in the Parkersburg First Christian Church, First Christian Church in Alexandria, Seven Corners, and Springfield VA, the Culmore Methodist Church, and more recently at the Parkwood Baptist Church. Up until her fall, last Sept. when she broke her shoulder, she attended Bible studies, played Bridge, and sewed toys for newly born babies at local hospitals, and was an avid Washington Nationals fan. She is survived by her sons, Daniel and David Huddleston of Fairfax, VA, and niece Karen Kay Turner of Knoxville, TN. Services are to be held at Demaine Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Funeral service to begin at 9 a.m. followed by a reception from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial to be held at Fairfax Memorial Park on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. Family and friends to meet at Demaine Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m. to proceed to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Salvation Army. Services are to be held at Demaine Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Funeral service to begin at 9 a.m. followed by a reception from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial to be held at Fairfax Memorial Park on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. Family and friends to meet at Demaine Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m. to proceed to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Salvation Army.

