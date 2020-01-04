

Lucille Frances Kessler



Lucille F. Kessler died peacefully on December 21, 2019. She was born in Port Washington, Wisconsin to the late Anthony Madrigal and Sophie Glojek Madrigal on November 1, 1927. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry A. Kessler and loving mother and mother-in-law to Iver and Lexy Kessler and Michael and Jean Kessler. She was the dearly loved Nan to Tyler, Eleni, Megan, Matt, Lauren, Kyle, Ryan, Ben and Kylie. Lucille was also a beloved great-grandmother to Arden and Charlotte McGehrin. She is also survived by her sisters Sharon Maher and Janice Roeglin and brother Tony Madrigal as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Road, Rockville, MD followed by a funeral mass at 11:15 a.m. Interment Private. If ordering flowers, please send them to the church. Donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: