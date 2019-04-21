Notice Guest Book View Sign



LUCILLE MARIAN SAMPSEL KING

Lucille Marian Sampsel King,born in Kennewick,WA, died peacefully on April 16, 2019 in Kerrville,TX, cradled in the loving arms of Jesus Christ, surrounded by family and loved ones. She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Chrystal (LeMoine) Sampsel; sisters Louise, Evelyn; brother John Elton; and grandson, Joseph Gates. Lucille is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Rolando E. King Sr., and children; Diana King Gates, Michael King, Rolando King Jr., Carolyn Hill, Trudell Murphy, Patrick King, Julia Bradford, Duane King and Angela Santero. She was the proud grandmother of Jonathon, Constance, Desiree and Mercedes Gates; Rachel King, Tiffany Rupp, Dawn Ritter and Sean King; Keith, Brandon, Kyle and Danielle Chapman, Matt and Jay Hill; Aaron and Andrew Murphy, Amanda Brown; Austin King; Haley, Hunter and Holly Bradford; Christian, Alex, Katie and Jackson King; Raphael and Therese Santero; as well as 28 great grandkids.Lucille was a deeply committed Catholic who lived Christian principles. She was fearless and adventurous. After leaving her childhood roots on the farm at the age of fourteen, she worked as a Nurse, a member of the Civil Air Patrol and Women's Army Corps lab tech, finally, retiring as a Histopathology instructor for the Department of defense, as a Government service employee.Visitation for Lucille will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 between 6 and 8 p.m. at the DEVOL FUNERAL HOME, 10 E Deer Park Dr., Gaithersburg, MD 20877, Lucille Marian Sampsel King,born in Kennewick,WA, died peacefully on April 16, 2019 in Kerrville,TX, cradled in the loving arms of Jesus Christ, surrounded by family and loved ones. She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Chrystal (LeMoine) Sampsel; sisters Louise, Evelyn; brother John Elton; and grandson, Joseph Gates. Lucille is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Rolando E. King Sr., and children; Diana King Gates, Michael King, Rolando King Jr., Carolyn Hill, Trudell Murphy, Patrick King, Julia Bradford, Duane King and Angela Santero. She was the proud grandmother of Jonathon, Constance, Desiree and Mercedes Gates; Rachel King, Tiffany Rupp, Dawn Ritter and Sean King; Keith, Brandon, Kyle and Danielle Chapman, Matt and Jay Hill; Aaron and Andrew Murphy, Amanda Brown; Austin King; Haley, Hunter and Holly Bradford; Christian, Alex, Katie and Jackson King; Raphael and Therese Santero; as well as 28 great grandkids.Lucille was a deeply committed Catholic who lived Christian principles. She was fearless and adventurous. After leaving her childhood roots on the farm at the age of fourteen, she worked as a Nurse, a member of the Civil Air Patrol and Women's Army Corps lab tech, finally, retiring as a Histopathology instructor for the Department of defense, as a Government service employee.Visitation for Lucille will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 between 6 and 8 p.m. at the DEVOL FUNERAL HOME, 10 E Deer Park Dr., Gaithersburg, MD 20877, www.devolfuneralhome.com devolfuneralhome.com ]. phone 301-948-6800. The funeral mass for Lucille will be at 12 noon, held at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 201 S. Frederick Ave, Gaithersburg,MD 20877. Following the service, we will process to the Gate of Heaven Cemetery for the Rite of Committal,13801 Georgia Ave,Silver Spring, Montgomery County, Maryland, 20906 Phone 301-871-6500.

Funeral Home DeVol Funeral Home

10 East Deer Park Drive

Gaithersburg , MD 20877

(301) 948-6800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close