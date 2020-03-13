

LUCILLE KINSTON

January 14, 1934- March 9, 2020



Lucille Boswell Kinston of Arlington, VA passed away peacefully at her home with her husband holding her hand on March 9, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in Washington, DC but was a life long Arlington resident. She was married to Harvey E. Kinston for 55 years. Lucille is survived by her husband; her daughter Angelia Kinston Thomas (Brian); her grandson Cory Kinston; her niece Yvonne Peyton; her great nephew Wendell Peyton and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held at Lomax A.M.E. Zion Church at 2704 24th Rd., S, Arlington, VA 22206 on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to time of service at 11 a.m. Internment will be at Pleasant Valley Memorial Park.