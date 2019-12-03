

Lucille Tipple Kirkpatrick



Lucille Tipple Kirkpatrick of Silver Spring, MD died peacefully on November 20, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved Wife of Vernon Kirkpatrick for 64 years before he passed away in 2010. She is survived by their children, David (Kathrine), Tom (Sherrie), Janet (Scott) Bartelt, and Karen (John) Perkner, 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, her brother-in-law, Wendell (Mickey) Kirkpatrick; her sister-in-law, Joan Tipple, as well as many nieces, nephews, and their children.

A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 9701 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.