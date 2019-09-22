Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUCILLE RAPHAEL. View Sign Service Information Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home 11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE Silver Spring , MD 20904 (301)-622-2290 Send Flowers Notice



Lucille K. Raphael

Lucille K. Raphael died peacefully at home on September 12, 2019 in Friendship Heights, MD in the care of her godsons Martin Lewis of Gaithersburg, MD and Kenneth J. Lewis of Bethesda, MD. She was 97. She is survived by her niece, Ilene C. Briggin of Sonoma, CA In addition to her godsons, others in her family include Denise Lewis and Kenneth's children, Matthew, Amy and David. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Rosalind Zurne and Mildred Briggin and her dear friend Doris Lewis. Lucille went to New York City public schools including PS 127 that was across the street from near her home in Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, NY. She attended Hunter College graduating with a B.A. in 1943. In the late war years, she moved to Washington, DC to eventually become the Head Teacher of an extended day nursery school at the Grant School. In 1947, she joined the District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) where she taught 1st and 2nd grades at Janney Elementary School. While teaching, she earned her Master of Education at the University of Maryland in College Park in 1952. In 1960, she became Supervisor of Primary Grades in the Department of Supervision for DCPS. In 1966 she moved to Takoma Elementary as Principal, her tenure culminating in the creation of a brand-new building. She taught fourth grade for the Washington Hebrew Congregation Religious School on Sundays as well. Ms. Raphael retired from DCPS in 1979. Wishing to get back into the classroom full time, she began a 22-year career as a 2nd grade teacher at the Charles E. Lucille K. Raphael died peacefully at home on September 12, 2019 in Friendship Heights, MD in the care of her godsons Martin Lewis of Gaithersburg, MD and Kenneth J. Lewis of Bethesda, MD. She was 97. She is survived by her niece, Ilene C. Briggin of Sonoma, CA In addition to her godsons, others in her family include Denise Lewis and Kenneth's children, Matthew, Amy and David. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Rosalind Zurne and Mildred Briggin and her dear friend Doris Lewis. Lucille went to New York City public schools including PS 127 that was across the street from near her home in Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, NY. She attended Hunter College graduating with a B.A. in 1943. In the late war years, she moved to Washington, DC to eventually become the Head Teacher of an extended day nursery school at the Grant School. In 1947, she joined the District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) where she taught 1st and 2nd grades at Janney Elementary School. While teaching, she earned her Master of Education at the University of Maryland in College Park in 1952. In 1960, she became Supervisor of Primary Grades in the Department of Supervision for DCPS. In 1966 she moved to Takoma Elementary as Principal, her tenure culminating in the creation of a brand-new building. She taught fourth grade for the Washington Hebrew Congregation Religious School on Sundays as well. Ms. Raphael retired from DCPS in 1979. Wishing to get back into the classroom full time, she began a 22-year career as a 2nd grade teacher at the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville. She was well known for always having a piano or keyboard in the classroom to add music to the lessons. She retired from education in 2001. Honors and Civic Service included Altrusa Club of Washington, reading for Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic, Delta Kappa Gamma (past State President) and being awarded the Agnes Meyer Fellowship. Ms. Raphael was cremated for internment on Long Island at a later date. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Jewish Social Services Agency, 6123 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852 OR to Hunter College, 695 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10065.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close