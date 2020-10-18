LUCILLE RONAN

RONAN Lucille Bauman Ronan On Thursday, October 15, 2020, of Potomac, MD. Born in Delano, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Theresa (Tracy) and George Bauman. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Dr. James Ronan, her daughters, Mary Ronan Hills (Joe) and Catherine Ronan Karrels (Jim), her daughter-in-law, Grace Demetrovits Ronan, her godson, Thomas Healy, her grandchildren, Grace and John Hills, James Ronan V, and Matthew Karrels; her sisters, Ann Lundsten, Barbara Merriman, and Edith Moran, her sister-in-law, Clemencia Ronan, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, James Ronan, IV; and her siblings, William Bauman, Mary Boisvert, Francis Bauman, Ralph Bauman, Georgia Berchtold, and Rose Theresa Bauman. Lucy was known for her energy, sense of humor, strength, and kindness. Having grown up on a farm, hard work and fortitude were in her DNA. She graduated from Delano High School and became a RN after earning a bachelor's degree from The College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN. After marrying in 1961, Jim and Lucy settled in the DC area where they have resided for the past 55 years. Leaving nursing to raise her three children, Lucy became a well-loved volunteer for various organizations, most significantly at the Lower School library of Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart. Lucy relished her role as a stay-at-home mother and became beloved by the kids and other parents in the neighborhood whom she treated like family. As her family grew older, she put her knowledge of children's literature to work as one of the book experts at Toys Etc., a favorite toy and book store in Potomac. She was known around town as "The Book Lady" and helped parents and local school librarians select literature that inspired many local children to love reading. In her later years, her most treasured role was that of "Nana," helping to care for and nurture her grandchildren. Lucy and Jim's long marriage was full of mutual respect, admiration, friendship, shared values, and a focus on family. It is nearly impossible to capture Lucy's beautiful, giving, spunky spirit, but those who knew and loved her are forever grateful for her lasting impact. Due to COVID-19 and our concern for the safety of all of our dear friends, the funeral services will be limited to family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart Lower School Library https://www.stoneridgeschool.org/memorial-gift
in Bethesda, MD., which will be named in honor of Lucy as part of an upcoming renovation project, or to the Mercy Health Clinic [mercyhealthclinic.org
] in Gaithersburg, MD. www.collinsfuneralhome.com