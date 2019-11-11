The Washington Post

LUCILLE SCHULER

LUCILLE G. SCHULER

Passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her residence in Lanham, MD. She is survived by her son, Warren C. Schuler and his wife, Cheryl; two granddaughters, Jessica Schuler and Caroline Johnson; a brother, Father Gregory C. Wingenbach; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday, November 15 from 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral service 1:30 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 11, 2019
