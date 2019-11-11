LUCILLE G. SCHULER
Passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her residence in Lanham, MD. She is survived by her son, Warren C. Schuler and his wife, Cheryl; two granddaughters, Jessica Schuler and Caroline Johnson; a brother, Father Gregory C. Wingenbach; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday, November 15 from 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral service 1:30 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.