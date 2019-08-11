The Washington Post

LUCILLE SIMON

Lucille H. Simons  
(Age 96)  

On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, of Hyattsville, MD. Beloved wife of John Simons, mother of Kevin J. Moriarty, both deceased; survived by her son, Daniel J. Moriarty, four grandchildren, one brother, and numerous extended family. In addition to raising a family, Mrs. Simons had a long and successful career in civil service until retiring from the Department of Agriculture. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Monday, August 12, 2019, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 5205 Forty-third Avenue, Hyattsville, MD, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2019
